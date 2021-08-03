When 8-year-old Kaliyah Rhyans and her mom, Shabrelle, were thinking about things to do this summer, they decided a lemonade stand would be a fun way to make a little bit of money on the side.
It didn't take long for it to take off, and it's now a licensed business: KK's Lemonade Kreations. And if that wasn't enough, on Tuesday Kaliyah was named an honorary member of the Central Johnson City Alliance, a merchants association representing business owners in Johnson City.
"I'm lost for words," Shabrelle said Tuesday. "The city has shown us so much love. I mean, we are really, really blessed — I couldn't ask for anything better."
For Kaliyah, KK's Lemonade Kreations' success allows her to save some money for college while also donating some to those in need.
"I wanted to save up for college, and donate stuff to the homeless," said Kaliyah, who called Tuesday's honor exciting, but a little scary.
Kim Blaine, president of the Central Johnson City Alliance, said it's important for the group to support young entrepreneurs as they get started, and that owning your own business provides valuable experience you can't always learn in school or be taught.
"For her to be able to have this experience this now, and she's got wonderful, obviously, family and friends here who are cheering her on throughout all this, and we're just happy to be a part of that," said Blaine, who also said she'd like to see this become an annual award for the CJCA.
With Kaliyah headed back to school on Wednesday, KK's Lemonade Kreations is closing up shop for the summer, but they will be back next year. You can follow KK's Lemonade Kreations on Facebook, at bit.ly/3xmC9hI, to know when the stand returns next summer.