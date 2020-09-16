Eight candidates are clamoring to fill three open seats on the Johnson City Commission this year.
And as custodians of millions of dollars in public money, the actions of the Johnson City Commission have a day-to-day impact on the roughly 66,000 people who live in Johnson City's limits.
The Johnson City Commission sets policy and establishes an annual budget, which the body approves on three public readings. The budget sets the annual tax rate and funds city departments, community projects, law enforcement and services that include water, sewer and transportation.
Commissioners also hear zoning and annexation requests, which have a direct impact on land use in city limits, oversee the purse strings of the Johnson City School system and appoint community members to various boards and committees, including the regional planning commission, the public art committee and the animal control board.
In 1939, commissioners adopted a charter establishing a council-manager form of government. Commissioners are elected for four-year staggered terms and select the mayor from among their group following each election. The mayor serves for a term of two years.
The mayor, a position currently held by Jenny Brock, is the ceremonial head of the city, presiding over commission meetings and representing the city at community and public functions. The board of commissioners hires a city manager to oversee and direct the day-to-day operations of city government.
In 1955, the city revised its charter to become a home-rule municipality, meaning that it can adopt and change its own charter by local referendum rather than requiring approval from the Tennessee General Assembly.
Commissioners have the power to appoint a city manager, city judge and city attorney. The board also fixes the salaries of the city manager and the city attorney or attorneys.
As the chief administrator, the city manager implements the policies of the city commission and makes recommendations to the body. Aside from the city attorney and judges, the city manager also hires all employees and prepares the annual budget for consideration by the city commission.
Two incumbents are running for re-election this year, Vice Mayor Joe Wise and Commissioner Todd Fowler. They will be joined on the ballot on Nov. 3 by six newcomers: Kyle Beagle, Jeff Clark, Debbie Harley-McClaskey, Aaron Murphy, Alona Norwood and Turney Williams.
Commissioner Larry Calhoun, who was appointed to fill the remainder of late Commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin's term, opted not to run this year.