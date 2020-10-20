West Side’s Wright credits those who supported his nomination
ELIZABETHTON — On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that John Wright, principal at West Side Elementary School, was one of 10 principals from across the nation to win the 2020 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership.
Wright was very pleased with the award, but said, “I could not have won this award without the great support of the teachers at West Side, the parents of West Side and the students.”
He said that was not just modesty. Wright said he was told by evaluators that one of the factors that stuck out in his favor was the many enthusiastic letters written in support of his nomination for the award. The letters are a required part of the Blue Ribbon process and were written by faculty, parents and administrators.
It has been quite a year for West Side Elementary, first winning the National Blue Ribbon School Award and then Wright winning the Bell Award. The award Wright won is a part of the National Blue Ribbon School Program. Principals are nominated by their school communities during the final stages of the National Blue Ribbon Schools application process.
The Bell Award is a much rarer award that the Blue Ribbon School Award. There were seven Blue Ribbon award winners in Tennessee this year, but Wright was the only Bell Award winner from the state.
Wright is proud that he is the first principal from Tennessee to win the award. “I looked at the list of previous winners and did not see anyone from Tennessee,” Wright said.
The award is named for the second U.S. secretary of education, Terrel H. Bell. The Bell Award honors school leaders who are committed to education.
Winning the award could help advance an educator’s career. Wright said one state official asked him about that after it was known he had received the award. “She asked me where I saw myself in five years,” Wright said. “I said I hope I will be right here at West Side in five years.”
Wright said it takes years for the leader of a school to have an impact. That was not always the case at West Side, where in the past it seemed a new prinicipal took over every year. Under Wright, that has stabilized and he sees children in the upper grades that he remembers from the time they were in kindergarten.
“I have gotten to know families,” he said. That includes the younger brothers and sisters who he first met when they were newborns and later welcomed them to kindergarten and first grade.
Wright said winning the Bell Award is also significant for him because he has long admired Terrel Bell as a great educator. He said Bell said that the first factor in education was motivation, the second factor was motivation and the third factor was motivation. Wright said he has striven to keep his students motivated from the time he was a math teacher and was proud when students who had trouble with math still said he was their favorite teacher.
Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said, “We are certainly proud of Mr. Wright, and I know he said he could not have accomplished it without the help of his teachers and staff.”
VanHuss said all of the Elizabethton schools are outstanding and he was happy that one of the schools is receiving national recognition. He said the recognition is especially appreciated at this time.
“It is great to have this positive news in the time of COVID,” VanHuss said. “The good news just means a lot at this time.”
The 2020 Bell Award winners were announced Monday by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who said: “Excellent learning environments are led by excellent leaders — those willing to think innovatively and creatively about how best to serve students and support teachers. I’m honored to, once again this year, recognize the talented principals who are this year’s Bell Award winners. They are the ones leading needed transformation at the most local level and are committed to student success.”