Residents of a subsidized housing complex in downtown Johnson City received free toiletries, cleaning products and snacks during an event on Tuesday afternoon.
LHP Capital, the property manager of the John Sevier Center, invited the Legacy Housing Foundation on Tuesday to hand out household and personal care items to residents of the building.
LHP took over property management of the center earlier this year and is working on a plan to build replacement housing for residents of the building.
Dean Parker, who coordinates these "Good Times" events, said the foundation has been holding these giveaways for about five years and typically hosts 130 a year. This was Parker's first visit to the John Sevier Center.
He said the events offer a tangible benefit to residents, but they're also intended to build camaraderie.
"One of the byproducts of the events is, as you can see, it brings large groups of people together," Parker said. "When COVID came along, that was one of the first things to go."
Residents had the opportunity to choose up to five items from a selection of options, which included toilet paper, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, dish soap, lotion and body wash. These are products that residents, Parker said, can't purchase with food stamps or SNAP benefits.
"We try to fill a need," Parker said.
Tammy DeRosa, a regional manager for LHP who oversees 14 properties, said the company held the event to show its appreciation to residents.
"This means a lot to the residents because when you're on fixed income it's hard to get the stuff that we sometimes take for granted," DeRosa said. "This is something that allows them to get it for free."
Since taking over management of the building in April, DeRosa said, LHP has installed secure doors with key-card access, repaired floors, replaced bathtub stems and brought the building up to code to improve fire safety.
Stacy Gilbert, who has lived at the John Sevier Center for five years, said many residents need personal care items like the ones handed out on Tuesday, especially near the end of the month. Some people who live at the center also have difficulty leaving their homes, which means readily accessible items are always welcome.
There have been recent improvements, Gilbert said, but there needs to be upgrades to security, especially outside. Police have been called for incidents and do the best they can, she said, but the people causing problems sometimes end up returning. The weekends are like a "drug fest," she said.
"You wouldn't want to go walking outside at night by yourself," she said. "It's not safe."
An almost six-year resident of the center, Lisa Winge lives with her sister and said there's been a good effort to clamp down on illegal drug use. There have also been upgrades to the building.
"Things are getting fixed, and it's been a little bit better," Winge said. "Not 100%, but it's gotten better."
Winge said the event Tuesday was a nice surprise.
"I can always use cleaning products," she said. "Always."