ELIZABETHTON — Johann Coetzee has come a long way in his career.
Born in South Africa, he spent the first 10 years of his working life in that country. An on Friday he retired last Friday from his job as water resources general manager for the city of Elizabethton.
Throughout his career as general manager, one of the challenges he has faced is the leaking water lines from the city’s aging infrastructure; they were so leaky that more than half the city’s treated water was being lost. Coetzee has led the city’s efforts to repair and replace those lines to such an extent that they are no longer the biggest challenge.
That's been replaced by the problem of storm water leaking into the city’s sewer lines during heavy rains.
Coetzee was born in Paarl, South Africa, a city about 30 miles northeast of Cape Town.
“My parents farmed,” Coetzee said. “I attended high school at Paarl Gimnasium, the oldest Afrikaans school in the city. After graduation, Coetzee served two years in the army. After his service, the went to work for a construction company.
“I fell in love with engineering,” Coetzee said of his work. He then earned his degree from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, where he majored in structural engineering but was also interested in municipal engineering and took courses in that field.
After graduation, Coetzee worked for 10 years in South Africa as a consulting engineer.
Coetzee emigrated to the United States with his wife and their two children. He would settle in Elizabethton, where he started his first job with the city in January 1995, as the wastewater treatment plant manager. The next year, Coetzee also was assigned to head the city’s Engineering Department.
His job would soon get bigger, with the expansion of the treatment plant in 2000. He also headed the Phase II storm water permitting plans in 2002.
With so many different areas of work, Coetzee’s knowledge and understanding of the city’s water resources infrastructure continued to broaden. Finally, in 2012, Coetzee was placed in charge of the combined city water department and wastewater treatment department, renamed the Water Resources Department.
Coetzee said the large department was divided into two divisions, each with a manager heading it. One was the Water Resources Facilities, headed by Ed Mullins, and the other is the Water Resources Construction Division, now headed by Jonathan Pleasant.
“The reason we combined the department is because we learned that was the most effective way to repair our infrastructure,” Coetzee said.
At the time, the city’s biggest concern was the city’s leaky water lines. There was an efficiency gained by having what had been two groups of workers, one working water and the other working wastewater, cross-trained so crews could be interchangeable.
For Coetzee, the reason for the changes is to achieve greater efficiency in operating the city’s water and wastewater systems. He also emphasized that customer service was a vital part of the operation.
“Municipal utilities are monopolies,” Coetzee said. “They also have regulatory power. When you have a monopoly and regulatory power, there is often an inefficient outlook in how we serve our customers.”
Coetzee said the relationship should change so that there is “an equitable exchange of values between us and our customers.” He said the department needs to things from its customers: financial support and good will or trust.
In return, he said the customers need three things from its utility: efficiency in operation, accountability for the money, and most importantly, every exchange between a customer and the utility “must be positive.” While that does not mean the customers may not always get an answer they want, they will get an answer that has been delivered after listening to the complaints and adequately explaining the answer.
For most of the time Coetzee has led the department, the biggest effort has been to repair and replace the aging water lines. That had been especially evident in the past couple of years, with major projects including the rebuild of the water system on the east side of town.
There have also been projects in Golf Course Acres, Valley Forge, Cripple Creek and Pleasant Beach. He said one success has been a rebuild from Gilbert Peters Bridge to Lynn Avenue.
Those repairs and rebuilds have reduced the problem with the loss of treated water.
Coetzee said the biggest problem the department now faces is the leaking of stormwater into sewer lines, which causes the city’s wastewater treatment plant to be overwhelmed during big storms. Coetzee said the problem has also been effected by a change in rainfall patterns over the past few years, with very heavy rainfall in the spring.
To address the sewer problem, there have been several large projects in such places as East Side, South Riverside Drive McClellan Circle, Burgie Street, and Paty Place.
As the department’s staff gets ready to continue the sewer projects this summer, Coetzee said residents should be aware that there will be a lot of smoke testing done. In that test, smoke is sent through the sewers. Where the smoke escapes is an indication of where the sewer line is broken, because the smoke finds a way to exit the sewer through the broke section.
That can only be done in the summer, when the conditions are dry and allow the smoke through. He said residents will be notified of the tests with door hangers.
There is one other big project that will continue after Coetzee has left: Replacing old, manually read water meters with new devices under automated metering infrastructure.
For Coetzee, this is another way of achieving a positive exchange with the customer. The meters are highly accurate and they will replace meters that get more and more inaccurate with age. The meters will allow water usage to be monitored so that customers can be warned when there is an unusual amount of water going through the meter, possibly avoiding a large surprise with the next bill.
He said the more-detailed meters can help the customer make decisions on water usage in their homes and what is best for the family budget.
Coetzee said he feels good about the department as he steps down from leading it.
“I have no concern about the future," he said, "because Water Resources have excellent staff who take an interest in serving the public. I really think the department is in good hands.”