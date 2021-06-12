ELIZABETHTON — Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria in Downtown Elizabethton is planning its first outdoor events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last Thursday, the Elizabethton City Council approved the two outdoor events to be held in the Bicentennial Breezeway adjacent to Jiggy Ray’s. The first event will be held on Saturday, July 31 from 6-11 p.m., and is called JiggyPalooza. The second one will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 6-11 p.m., and is called JiggyFest.
Jiggy Ray’s owner John Malone said the pizzeria has been 12 previous events in the breezeway over the years, but these mark the first ones since the start of the pandemic. As in each of the previous events, an area will be roped off where beer will be served.
In his request with the city to hold these events, Malone wrote “we are extremely grateful to the city of Elizabethton for allowing us to have several festivals in the past few years. It is our goal that each of these events will attract many local residents as well as many visitors from surrounding cities to come and enjoy our beautiful downtown.”
Malone said Holston Distributing and Joey Proffitt Insurance Agency are helping to sponsor the event.