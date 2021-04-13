ELIZABETHTON — Jeremy Bell was introduced as the new coordinator of financial assistance for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. The announcement was made by Dean Blevins, president of the college.
Bell graduated from East Tennessee State University with a major in criminal justice and a minor in construction engineering. He also completed graduate work in counseling.
“With his extensive experience in a variety of financial assistance programs, TCAT Elizabethton is fortunate to have Jeremy on the staff,” Blevins said.
Bell said he welcomes the opportunity to serve existing and new students at TCAT Elizabethton. “The purpose of financial aid is to provide assistance to students who, without such aid, would find it difficult or impossible to attend the college,” Bell said.
Bell’s appointment was announced in a press release on Tuesday morning. The release said “TCAT Elizabethton adheres to a nationally established policy and philosophy of financial aid for education. The basis of this policy is that students and parents have the primary responsibility for financing an education.”
Bell said Financial aid programs are intended to supplement the efforts of the family.
To demonstrate the need for financial assistance, students must file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect scholarships began on Sept. 1, 2015. Tennessee Promise for high school students and Tennessee Reconnect for adults offer two years of free tuition to attend TCAT Elizabethton and other state schools after all other financial aid has been applied.