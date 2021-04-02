Ask 11-year-old Gabe Watkins if he’d choose not to have autism if given a chance, and he’ll tell you that having autism makes you a better person.
“If I were to ever be given a chance to take away my autism, I probably won’t because I think that having autism makes you better,” Watkins said. “It’s makes it better if you have autism because it makes you different and that’s good.”
Watkins’ friend Jacob Stewart, who also has autism spectrum disorder, agreed.
“It’s amazing to have autism because if we were all the same we would all like the same things and we would all know what (everyone likes) — we would just be robots and it would be really boring,” the 9-year-old Stewart said.
Stewart and Watkins aren’t alone, especially at the Jeremiah School, a faith-based nonprofit school for children with communication disorders. For many students, the school has had an almost incalculable impact on their lives.
“What I think autism is is that it’s a different personality from a different point of view. It’s like when you’re diagnosed with it a few years after you’re born and it just changes your whole life,” said Stewart, “but that’s actually a good thing because ever since I’ve started being here, I’ve just noticed a lot of things different — I don’t have any bullies I only have friends and everyone thinks of me as a good role model and a leader, and I appreciate that.”
For 15-year-old Beckett Ford, the school’s curriculum has “worked really well,” while Jordan Graham, 16, appreciated the ability to be herself at school.
“They go easy on us, they give us a chance to have a voice and voice our opinion as long as we’re not being rude or anything, of course,” Graham said, “but we get to, like, be ourselves.”
Recently, students were given an assignment to write an essay on what it’s like having autism for World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. April is also National Autism Awareness Month.
“Every child is a blessing,” wrote one student named Jazmine. “Sometimes people think that I can’t do what other people do, but you can’t force people to believe in you. You have to show them what you can do, and if they still don’t see, then those are not the kind of people who deserve to benefit from anything that grows off your tree.
“Just because I have autism, I am doing everything and there is no autism that can stop me.”
Graham wrote that people don’t believe she has autism because they don’t understand what high-functioning autism is, and said people with autism aren’t rocks without emotions.
“Just because I have autism, I still have emotions,” Graham wrote. “Autistic people are not rocks. It may be hard to talk about emotions sometimes, but there is so much more going on in the minds of these people than you think.”
Ford said he wants people to understand that not everyone with autism has the same abilities or experiences.
“It’s basically a spectrum,” Ford said. “It’s fluid, it’s not really a dogmatic narrow view like most people think, it’s a wide-open spectrum.”
The school’s leader said it’s time to go beyond “awareness” about autism.
“I think we’re trying to move away from just autism awareness to just autism acceptance,” said Jo Cullen, the school’s executive director. “I think there is greater awareness out there, but awareness is one step along the journey.”
Cullen said it’s important for the community at large to understand that just because someone has autism, it doesn’t mean they don’t have valuable skills that can translate to higher education or the workplace.
“The statistics for those getting into jobs or going to college are really, really poor, and yet our students have amazing abilities — if only people could look beyond the diagnosis of autism and, perhaps, beyond the things they find a little disconcerting, some of the behaviors.
“These people have amazing talents and skills that make them perfect for jobs; I mean HP, Microsoft, Ernst & Young — there’s so many businesses that are actively trying to recruit people with autism because they see this immense ability.
“It’s not going away, and these people are going to live in our communities, so it’s beyond awareness, we now need to build acceptance and embracing our fellow human beings because it’s just a different way of being human, and I think that’s what people need to understand,” Cullen continued.
“This is not something that you can push to one side, they deserve as much success in their lives as anyone else and they’re living amongst you in your community. Celebrate and embrace and accept.”
Stewart, meanwhile, said “God has created every one of us to be special in each and every way and I want everybody to learn about the truth of God and to learn that autism.”
“No matter if we have autism or not, no matter what skin color we have, we will always be a part of the community and we will always be friends,” said Stewart. “Nothing can make a difference between our skin color or autism — I just want to be friends with everybody.”