It’s only been two weeks since Jeremiah School began teaching classes in its new location, but school leaders are already dreaming of what the space could be as the non-profit school for children with autism grows into its new home on Knob Creek Road — the former home of Ashley Academy.
“It just opens up so many more chances for us to serve this community for people with autism,” said Jeremiah School Executive Director Jo Cullen, adding that the space brings with it a plethora of opportunity for things such as after-school programs, summer programs and a transition program for young adults with autism.
The space was formerly the home of Ashley Academy, which left in May after occupying the space since its founding in 1979. In August, two anonymous donors approached Jeremiah School about the possibility of them purchasing and donating the school, with the school officially closing on the building on Sept. 18. At the time, Cullen called the move “big surprise” and said it “really is opening up the world to us.”
“It’s having a home — it’s a real home — and it takes us up a notch because when you say you’re a school but you don’t have your own building, people don’t take you so seriously,” Cullen said. “But now, we have our own building and we can expand our programs and there’s more grants we can apply for — it just really sort of puts us out there as a school.”
Previously, the school was using a handful of impermanent classrooms in the Coalition For Kids building on Susannah Street.
Andrew Baxter, one of the school’s teachers, said he’s loving the new space, and that it’s been “really nice to see the transformation” of the space since the school took ownership of the building in mid-September, calling the space “awesome” and that he loves the space and its peacefulness.
“I think the space allows you to think and dream and plan bigger than you did because there’s always a cap on what you can do in a borrowed space,” Baxter said. “Now, it’s like our imagination can stretch a little bit and we can think of projects to do here.”
The space wasn’t immediately ready to go, however, as volunteers and school staff put in hundreds of hours of work over a three-week period to re-paint, re-floor and clean up the facility to prepare it for students, who were set to return on Oct. 14.
Cullen said it was an exhausting sprint to ready the campus, herself working 10-hour days six days a week to get as much done as possible ahead of the opening.
“It was exhausting but exhilarating because we had some much help from the community which was amazing,” Cullen said.
The students, it seems, appreciated the work and the new facility.
“Honestly, this is better than the old school, I can say that,” said 15-year-old Michael Ostering. “If I had to (choose) between this school here and the one before we moved here, this one is way better because you have more space, it’s not crammed all the time.”