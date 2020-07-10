By Brandon Paykamian
Press Staff Writer
For the first time in their history, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will not be able to host their annual conventions in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has held its local conventions at Freedom Hall Civic Center in previous years. The public conventions often feature sermons, multimedia presentations and film showings. The events, which have been held in Spanish and English, attract thousands of members from dozens of congregations across the country.
The group expected upward of 9,900 attendees this year before canceling their conventions in June.
“For the past number of years, we have enjoyed gathering at the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, and have appreciated the cooperation of our local officials to make these events happen. However, we are canceling our gatherings this year out of concern for the health and safety of our local communities,” local representative Addison Williams said in an emailed statement.
The group will instead host its annual conventions virtually. The theme of this year’s program is “Always Rejoice.”
Spokesman Robert Hendriks said it was important to move the event online when “so many others have tried to do their conventions at the risk of their people and communities.”
This is definitely historic, and somewhat unusual with the Witnesses because our signature is our public ministry and our conventions, which are something that we look forward to around the world every year,” he said, adding that the online conventions could reach 20 million people worldwide.
“We are so gratified there’s another platform for us to do this unitedly with our brothers and sisters around the world.”
Hendriks said it’s important to try to remain joyful “against the backdrop of this pandemic and so much crisis in the world.”
It’s a very timely message this year,” he said.
The program will be composed of six installments on the group’s website, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days.
Those interested can view the first convention session starting Saturday. The convention will be viewable each weekend through August, with the final weekend of the virtual event scheduled for Aug. 29 and 30.
For more information or to access the program, visit the Jehovah’s Witnesses website at www.jw.org.