Johnson City Schools has announced that all children ages 18 and under will receive free breakfast and lunch until June 30, 2022.
“We are very excited to offer this opportunity for our students and families,” Johnson City Schools Food Service Director Karen McGahey said in a press release. “This helps families focus food dollars for night and weekend meals. We offer a variety of healthy meal choices for both breakfast and lunch and our mission is that no student goes hungry.”
For breakfast, many schools use a Grab-and-Go cart option, along with breakfast in the cafeteria. This allows students who come to school close to or after the start of school to get morning nutrition that will positively affect their readiness to learn, the system said. Many of these items are pre-packaged and can be used easily as either a breakfast or a mid-morning snack.
Students who prefer to bring their lunch from home will also have the option of adding a fruit, vegetable and milk from their cafeteria.
Virtual students and any other children who are 18 and under can pick-up meals at Science Hill High School in front of the auditorium from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Although these meal options are free, it is still very important for families whose income qualifies for free and reduced benefits to fill out and return their paperwork, the system said. There are other benefits both for families and the entire school community.
If approved for Free/Reduced Price benefits, children can qualify for a fee waiver for school services like field trips, lab fees, and/or some graduation fees, as well as discounts for internet, cell phone, or others income-based services or scholarships. Families may be eligible to receive additional funding through SNAP or P-EBT.
The school system benefits with additional services from the state and federal sources like Title I, BEP funding, e-rate technology and internet access, and more.
For more information and to download the Free and Reduced Price benefits paperwork, visit www.jcschools.org/foodservice. For lunch menus, visit www.jcschools.org/lunchmenus.