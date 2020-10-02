The Johnson City Police Department shut down its Twitter account Friday after learning about three posts that led readers to a conservative-leaning newsletter from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.
Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho said there is an investigation into how the links were posted.
“To keep the integrity of our page, we’ve shut the page down so we can find out where it came from,” she said.
“Those were never meant to be on our Twitter page. We’re not going to tolerate things like that.”