The Johnson City Police Department announced increased school zone enforcement when Johnson City Schools resumes in-person learning on Monday.
Police want to remind residents to use extreme caution when operating a vehicle in a school zone and sharing the road with buses. Drivers are reminded to slow down, adhere to the posted speed limit in active school zones and look out for children in crosswalks.
“The Johnson City Police Department is asking drivers to be alert and allow our children to arrive to and from school safely,” Maj. Brian Rice said in a Friday news release. “This has been an unprecedented school year for children, and we anticipate more students arriving by car so safety and patience during back-to-school is required from all drivers on the road.”
Tennessee State Law requires that all vehicles must come to a complete stop at a safe distance from a stopped school bus when traveling in the same direction.
Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must stop unless there is a physical barrier dividing the road or pavement that vehicles are not allowed to travel.
If there is a two-way continuous turn lane then vehicles in all lanes of traffic are required to stop for a stopped school bus.