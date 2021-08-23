Johnson City police are investigating a shooting on Walnut Street and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division.
According to a news release from the police department, police were called to 102 W. Walnut Street at 12:25 a.m. on a report of a shooting.
“Upon arrival, officers discovered a large crowd at the residence and a 21-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.” the police department said in the news release..
“During the investigation, officers learned that a party had been taking place at the residence. During the party, the victim asked the suspect to leave the premises. An argument ensued that led to the suspect shooting the victim. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.”
The investigation is continuing and the JCPD asks anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166.
For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423)434-6158. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or submit via the internet at www.citizenobserver.com.