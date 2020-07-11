The Johnson City Police Department will sponsor its annual golf tournament to support Special Olympics on Saturday, but the team limit is near capacity.
“We have 23 teams now and we can only have 25, so there’s only room for two more teams of four,” Officer Tony Ward said.
He and Sgt. Lorrie Goff, both school resource officers, came up with the idea to help the special education students here participate in the Area 3 Special Olympics.
Upper East Area 3 includes individuals from across the Tri-Cities in Carter, Washington, Unicoi, and Johnson Counties.
‘This will be our fifth year,” Ward said. “The first year we had 10 teams and last year we had 25.” He hopes to fill the two open spots by Saturday.
“It’s rewarding for us to be able to do something for those kids,” he said.
The tournament fee is $55 per player and includes breakfast and lunch. The shotgun start time is 8 a.m. at the Elizabethton Golf Course.
For information, contact Ward at 791-4305 or Goff at 525-3662.