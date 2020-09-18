The Johnson City Development Authority hopes to fold a local nonprofit into its organizational structure to help with some tasks now that the authority has cut ties with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership.
The Development Authority's board gave preliminary approval Friday to a plan from its transition team to turn over some responsibilities to the Downtown Johnson City Foundation, which previously conducted fundraising campaigns for the authority's projects.
Under the proposed realignment plan, the foundation would take over tasks related to Johnson City's Main Street Program and perform business recruitment and development, historic preservation, marketing and fundraising efforts.
The authority, under the realignment plan, would directly manage tax increment financing programs in the downtown district, manage the John Sevier Center and the Downtown Center, currently home to Northeast State Community College's satellite campus.
The development authority board would sit at the top of the structure and manage staffing and budget decisions.
The Downtown Johnson City Foundation was a 501c3 nonprofit created to be similar to the foundations that serve East Tennessee State University and Ballad Health. Those organizations' boards oversee fundraising activities separate from the main entity, but they are still closely connected.
Development authority board member Tracy Johnson said she expects most of the foundation's board members to change as the transition takes place.
JCDA Interim Director Dianna Cantler said the foundation plans to rewrite its bylaws to strengthen its connection to the authority and to allow for the new responsibilities.
The authority hopes the changes will free Cantler or the person hired as full-time director from some of the position's current responsibilities.
Earlier this year, the JCDA board decided to end its management contract with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, a nonprofit economic development organization that serves public boards in three Northeast Tennessee Counties.
In the transition, the JCDA board learned that Cantler, previously a NETREP employee leading the development authority, was overworked and needed some relief.
In the early stages of the realignment, the board expects to learn more about how the downtown foundation will fit into its structure at a later meeting.