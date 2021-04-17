It will still be at least a few years before the Johnson City Development Authority sees its ambitions for the John Sevier Center fully realized.
But, in the year and a half since it officially purchased the building, the organization’s leader says the JCDA is making progress bit-by-bit on its plan.
In 2019, the JCDA bought the nearly century- old apartment complex with plans to eventually sell the building to a developer, unlocking the commercial potential for a structure that has for years served as subsidized housing.
The center, located at 141 E. Market St., is one of the most visible buildings in the downtown area’s skyline. Although nothing is certain at this stage, officials have floated the idea of the redeveloped building eventually having residential options, retail and maybe even a hotel.
First, however, the JCDA must find a developer to build replacement housing for the scores of residents who still live in the building.
Dianna Cantler, the JCDA’s executive director, said the organization is currently in the process of preparing for an inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will involve making certain repairs to the Sevier Center.
The organization recently hired LHP Management to serve as the new management company for the building. The firm, which is based in Knoxville, took over the day-to-day management on April 1.
The JCDA initially announced in December that it had begun contract negotiations with the Johnson City Housing Authority for the organization to serve as the property manager for the Sevier Center. But, after talking with HUD and the housing authority, Cantler said, the JCDA ultimately determined LHP would be a better fit.
The JCDA is now working with LHP to ensure the building passes its Real Estate Assessment Center inspection, which Cantler said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development conducts to evaluate properties that receive subsidies.
With HUD holding off because of COVID-19, Cantler said, the JCDA has not received a REAC inspection since it purchased the building in 2019. The organization has set aside money to conduct repairs on the building to get it up to a passing grade.
Cantler said the Sevier Center is currently on a troubled property list because it has failed REAC inspections in the past.
“We want to make sure we get a passing score for REAC, which is a challenge with that old of a building,” Cantler said.
The JCDA’s investment in the building will be a balancing act, Cantler said. The organization wants to invest enough money to address health and safety issues for residents but not in changes that won’t benefit the end user two to three years from now.
After sending an employee in to do an inspection, Cantler said, LHP estimates that repairs to the property will likely cost about $125,000. That will address issues like floors in the laundry room that are in need of repairs and water leaks that have caused drywall damage and stained ceiling tiles, Cantler said.
“There’s a lot of just visible maintenance repairs that need to take place,” Cantler said.
Along with other repairs, Cantler said, the JCDA has already invested money into replacing a portion of the roof.
Cantler said the JCDA has a separate agreement with LHP’s development division to work toward finding land and building new housing in Johnson City that has the same 150- unit capacity as the Sevier Center. That project will take a minimum of two years.
Once a new developer begins building new housing for residents and has a timeline for completion, Cantler said, the JCDA will start marketing the Sevier Center for revitalization.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the redevelopment of the building,” Cantler said, “and I think as the vibrancy of downtown continues, that we’re going to continue to have that interest from local developers ... and even people outside our region.”