The Johnson City Development Authority will begin contract negotiations with the Johnson City Housing Authority to be the property manager of the John Sevier Center.
The change, the organization said, comes after months of consideration by the operations committee, a JCDA subcommittee.
M&M Management has been the property agent for the building for 20 years and will continue its management services until the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approves the transfer of those responsibilities to the housing authority, which the JCDA expects could take about 70 days.
Dianna Cantler, executive director of the JCDA, said the JCDA's one-year contract with M&M went through August 28, and because they were the management agent when the JCDA first purchased the building, the organization continued with them.
"Because we are a public entity, we wanted to make sure we were evaluating everything for the betterment of the residents," Cantler said.
She said this decision is not a reflection on M&M's performance.
In a press release announcing the change, Hank Carr, the chairman of the John Sevier Operations Committee, said the JCDA respect M&M's work and the company's care for the residents.
"M&M and their staff have helped the JCDA through a difficult process and provided a stabilized environment for the residents," Carr said in the release. "We appreciate all they have done to keep the building in working condition and in providing service to the residents.”
Cantler said the JCDA wants to ensure it is providing the cleanest, healthiest and safest environment possible for the Sevier Center's residents.
The 10-story apartment building, which is the tallest building in the downtown area, serves as subsidized housing for about 150 people.
The development authority received a $4.6 million loan to buy the building and officially purchased the structure in 2019.
The JCDA has planned to move the residents to a yet-to-be-constructed building and sell the center to a developer.
In the scoring system the JCDA used to select the new agent, Cantler said the Johnson City Housing Authority scored high on resident services, retention, property management and financial reporting. They also have good access to social services resources.
"There were several different things that they really tipped the scales for us," she said.
The Sevier Center is a HUD property, and Cantler said there are only a few authorized Section 8 property management agents in the area. The JCDA reached out to a couple that had a good reputation.
As the management agent, the housing authority will hire and oversee all staff, handle unit turnover, work with the JCDA on financial management and perform all the HUD reporting.
Once HUD gives their approval, Cantler said, the JCDA will enter into a management agreement with the housing authority. She said the term of the agreement would be two years, and the housing authority would receive 6% of the revenue received on apartment leases. M&M currently receives 7.5%.