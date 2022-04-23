With the organization continuing to navigate the hurdles of owning a century-old building, the Johnson City Development Authority has set aside more funding for repairs at the John Sevier Center.
On Friday, the organization’s board increased the capital loan it has made to the Sevier Center from $256,803 to $320,000, which will help staff handle recent repairs at the building.
That money comes from the organization’s unrestricted cash, which totaled approximately $149,000 before the funding increase.
Over the past nine months, the authority has spent $400,000 in preparation for an inspection from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will be a key prerequisite as the organization prepares to move residents to new housing.
The inspection has not yet been scheduled.
In March, the city entered into a development agreement with a Knoxville company, LHP Capital, to build 145 units of replacement housing for residents of the Sevier Center, which officials anticipate will open at 2162 S. Roan St. in 2025.
Johnson City will loan the company $5.9 million to plug a funding gap in the project.
Within the past month, the Johnson City Development Authority had to pay for rebuilding a fire pump at the Sevier Center, which was leaking and operating below acceptable standards.
The cost of that project plus organizing a two-person 24/7 fire watch was $28,680. The center saw an additional $22,025 in expenses in March. The loan increase the authority authorized Friday will cover those repairs.
As Johnson City begins to assemble its budget for fiscal year 2023, board members also endorsed a series of funding requests the organization will be making to city leaders.
That includes $700,000 for an upcoming debt payment. The JCDA purchased the Sevier Center in 2019 with assistance from a $4.6 million loan from HomeTrust Bank.
The authority is also asking for an additional $300,000 for repairs. That could cover fixes to the Sevier Center’s elevators, which are often out of service, and leaks in the roof.
With security continuing to be a concern, that money could also pay for cameras.
A new key card system has been implemented at the Sevier Center, but JCDA staff say it has not solved security issues, which residents and outsiders are exacerbating by holding the doors open for non-residents.
Those intruders then sleep in the stairwell or other parts of the building.
Staff plans to research camera options in the coming months, which would replace or supplement the existing systems.