Johnson City Development Authority board members hope to use $24,975 from its tax increment financing fund to beautify a downtown breezeway.
Sprucing up the walkway connecting Main Street to widely used parking lots along State of Franklin Road has been a priority for the group and the city for several years.
City workers removed the roof over the corridor and its metal supports in 2018 to let natural light filter in, but discovered a crumbling wall badly in need of removal.
After a contractor pulled that veneer wall down, the city paid $129,000 to build a new brick wall and repair parts of the existing wall.
Now that the breezeway is in tip-top shape, the JCDA can take on the beautification project.
Plans for the space include outdoor chairs and tables designed for public spaces, tiered seating, bike racks, planters and murals.
The total project is estimated to cost $39,618.50, according to a cost rundown provided to the JCDA. Out of that, $10,862 has already been contributed by the JCDA and the city and $6,000 is expected from area community organizations.
JCDA members plan to use tax increment financing, captured tax collections from the increase in downtown property values, to fund the remainder. The board unanimously approved the funding proposal Friday at its regular meeting, held online in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing remote public meetings.
The board also approved funding requests from Nancy Fischman, who is renovating a downtown building at 133 N. Commerce St. to move in Atelier 133, an art gallery, and Lazy Lady Baking Co.
The $7,500 approved by the JCDA will help pay for facade renovations to the building, including new windows, doors, sconces, signs and stairs. The entire facade restoration project is expected to cost $33,460.