Five days away from Sunday’s deadline for gifts to be turned in, the Johnson City Salvation Army is in need of Angel Tree shoppers for more than 1,000 children in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.
Capt. Bethany Yocum said Monday “We have 1,035 angels still to fill at this point. That means we have only completed 25% of our angels.”
All total, this year’s Johnson City Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution includes nearly 1,400 low-income children. The distribution will be conducted for Carter County children Dec. 16 at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethton and for children in Washington and Unicoi counties on Dec. 18 at Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
“Our deadline for gifts to be returned is Dec. 6, in order to give us enough time to package and fill all Angel requests in time for our distributions on the 16th and 18th,” Yocum said.
“At this point we are in the last couple weeks and will need lots more gifts to start coming as soon as possible to meet our goal and our deadlines.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army staff will be conducting the distribution without the assistance of community volunteers or the inmate work crews who traditionally handle a large portion of the labor for the project.
To streamline the process and reduce the risk of exposure to the virus, the contents of the Angel Tree packages has been limited to a new coat, a new pair of shoes and three toys for each child. An online shopping registry has been created to reduce the risk of exposure for Angel Tree shoppers.
Those who wish to help are urged to shop for one or more Angel Tree child through a link to a Walmart gift registry set up for the local distribution available at http://www.Christmas2020.org.
“The sooner we get gifts the better,” Yocum said. “We currently have over 16,000 gifts, coats and shoes on our registry for purchase. Each item will go directly to fill a specific request of a child in need.”
Those who wish to shop in person may pick up a gift needs list attached to the back of paper Angel Tree tags at tree locations in Walmart stores in Johnson City and Elizabehton, and in front of Spencer’s above the food court on the second level of The Mall at Johnson City.
Purchased gifts may be dropped off at the Salvation Army offices at 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City. Monetary donations earmarked for the Angel Tree may be made at the website or by mail to the Johnson City Salvation Army, 204 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
“This community is one of the most generous and caring communities. They have never let down the children registered with our Angel Tree program and we have no doubt they will help us bring Christmas joy to every child again this year,” Yocum said.
She expressed special thanks to shoppers and supporters who have already contributed to this year’s Angel Tree distribution.
“The community’s support is the only way we can make it possible. We are always overwhelmed by their willingness to support us and our mission to meet needs and make sure no child is forgotten on Christmas,” Yocum said.