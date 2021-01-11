ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Commissioners promoted another member to a committee chairmanship on Monday evening. A series of such personnel changes have been made since Mayor Rusty Barnett died in September and County Commission Chairwoman Patty Woodby was elected to replace him for the last two years of his term.
On Monday, the Budget Committee unanimously elected Austin Jaynes to be chairman of the committee. The choice was mad after Travis Hill stepped down because he had been elected to replace Woodby as chairman of the County Commission.
The Budget Committee named Ross Garland by acclamation to be the new vice-chairman of the Committee. He had previously served as chairman.
On budgetary matters, it was a light evening Monday and the committee was able to quickly cover the issues. One was the need to pay compensatory time for Gary Smith, who is retiring as director of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency. Aaron Frazier made a motion to pay the compensatory money out of the regular salary line item for the agency. That would be done by not filling the replacement until the start of the next fiscal year in July, using the monthly salaries that would not be paid in order to fund the comp time. The office would be headed on an interim basis by Assistant Director Billy Harrell.
On another matter, the committee approved a request to fund a currently vacant position of electrical inspector in the Carter County Planning Office. Planning Director Chris Schuettler told the committee that with the position currently vacant, state contractors are conducting the required inspections. The fees are sent to the state when a contractor conducts the inspection. Schuettler said the county keeps the fee when its personnel conduct the inspection. He said that even with the additional salary to be paid, the fees would still mean an extra $30,000 for the county.
The Budget Committee also learned that the roof is leaking on the Carter County Election Office. A roofer will check the roof on Tuesday and provide an estimate. If the amount is under $25,000, the county can authorize repairs. If it is over that amount, the county must bid out the project.