ELIZABETHTON — Every other year, the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recognizes one of its own for exemplary service to the club and to Elizabethton and Carter County. Last Tuesday, the honor went to Jared Tetrick, treasurer of the club.
Tetrick was designated a George F. Hixon Fellow, named after the first president of Kiwanis International. The Kiwanis Children’s Fund established the Hixon Fellowship in 1983 to improve the lives of children around the world. Since 1996, 23 members of the Elizabethton club have received the award.
Tetrick joined Elizabethton Kiwanis in 2011. He was club president in 2013-2014, and has served as treasurer since 2018. The Tetrick family has a long history of involvement in Kiwanis. His late grandfather, Donald Tetrick, was club president in 1967 and was also a Hixon Fellow. His uncle, Richard, is a current member of the club. The Don Tetrick Pavilion, constructed in 2015 in Kiwanis Park in Elizabethton, was donated by the Tetrick family in honor of Donald Tetrick’s Kiwanis service to the community.