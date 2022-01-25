ELIZABETHTON — January is National Mentoring Month, and this year PEAK Mentorship Program is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more to the community’s youth with caring adults.
PEAK Mentorship Program, supported by grants provided from the National Recreation and Parks Association to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and Carter County Drug Prevention, matches at-risk youth with caring adults and requests that they meet once per week for a full year to create lasting and meaningful relationships.
Research shows that mentors pay a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior. In turn, these young people are:
• 55% more likely to be enrolled in college.
• 81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.
• 78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.
• More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.
The same research shows that one in three young people will grow up without a mentor. National Mentoring Month is the time of year where engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor is highest. This year, with the support of the mentoring community, the public is being encouraged to go beyond just digital engagement, and become involved in real life. Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through life choices.
“The relationship is created to benefit the youth, but what we see is that the adults often benefit just as much,” said Shannon Payne, director of the PEAK Mentorship Program.
Anyone who is 21 years old or older can begin the process to become a contacting Payne at shannon@cartercountydrugprevention.org. Mentors are matched with youths who have similar interests, locations and availability to ensure youths have a caring adult they can truly connect with.
“We serve kids with many different interests so we need mentors with a variety of interests as well,” Payne said.
National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR. Each year since 2002, the campaign has has enjoyed the strong support of the president and Congress. Local leaders like the Elizabethton City Council and Mayor Curt Alexander proclaimed January to be National Mentoring Month in Elizabethton, as did Bob Acuff, chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission. Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan and the City Council unanimously approved the a proclamation declaring January to be National Mentoring Month in Mountain City.
In addition the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, Carter County Drug Prevention, Witten Huddle, Elizabethton Arts and Counseling Center, Red Legacy and others are pivotal to the program and continue to ensure success for youth involved.
Another valuable partner is the Coffee Company in Elizabethton, which in honor of Mentoring Month, is providing 20% of profits from purchases of their chocolate mint latte to the PEAK “Mint-oring” Program. This drink is available during all hours the Coffee Company is open.
To learn more about the role mentoring plays in the community, refer youth to the program, or volunteer to become a mentor, go to https://www.facebook.com/elizabethtonmentors or contact Payne at Shannon@cartercountydrugprevention.org.