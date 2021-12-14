Tuesday was a good day for the Jonesborough Food Pantry, which received a welcome influx of canned and boxed goods to distribute to the community ahead of Christmas thanks to members of the Washington County Commission and county employees.
“I thought it was a wonderful example of leadership by example,” said Bill Reese, who helps pick up items and distribute food for the food pantry, which is operated by the Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association. “Sometimes you get cynical about politicians and, ‘Oh they’re spending taxpayers money or they’re arguing with each other,’ but to see people in public service come together in a common cause to support the community with pure volunteer leadership, that’s a really powerful example and an inspiration I think.”
County Commissioner Ken Huffine said the items collected over a two-week period was the commissioners’ first attempt at a food drive, but he hopes it will be an annual event to help inspire the community to donate and support the pantry.
“I think that’s one of our top responsibilities,” Huffine said. “As leaders we have to be able to demonstrate that leadership everyday in everything we do, and this is just a small way we can do that.”
Donations of dry and canned goods are always needed, and anybody looking to donate can leave items with one of the churches in downtown Jonesborough.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP