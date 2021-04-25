When the Jackson Theatre’s marquee was lifted into place on April 15, Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff saw it, metaphorically, as a sign — “a sign to say, ‘Hey, we’re almost complete, we’re almost there.’ “
“It has the potential of really attracting local, regional, state, nationally and internationally — I think it just has that great opportunity to be very, very much like the (National) Storytelling (Center), which can be local but it can also be internationally known,” Rosenoff said of the Jackson Theatre.
Town Mayor Chuck Vest said he believes the Jackson Theatre will “make Jonesborough the cultural leader in upper East Tennessee for arts and community events” once completed.
“The Jackson will be a tremendous cultural and economic driver for the community, including something for all residents young and old,” Vest said in a text message. “It will always be my expectation large financial commitments by our town produce profits and the revenue to offset debt service. The Jackson Theatre should attract 1,000 guests to Jonesborough each week so the facility should contribute significant profit and greater sales tax revenue, when operated like a business.”
The project still has a few hurdles to clear on its road to completion, however, with the town in need of nearly $3 million to complete it. During the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in April, the board was asked and did approve a resolution authorizing them to obtain funding for the remainder of the project through another United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan, estimated to cost about $2.83 million. The town had previously received a $3.29 million USDA Rural Development loan to fund the project.
Rosenoff said he doesn’t think they will have any issues getting the money, and doesn’t expect it to delay the project.
“I’m confident it’ll happen,” Rosenoff said.
Renovations on the theatre began in 2017, but have been faced with frequent delays in the years since. When the town purchased the Jackson in 2014, the hope was that it would be completed in 2018, though in 2019 Vest told the Press he wasn’t sure that was ever a viable date. During the same interview, he said he hoped constriction would be done in 2020 or early 2021, but the loss on inmate work crews due to the COVID-19 pandemic also slowed construction. In April 2020, Project Manager (and former town administrator) Bob Browning said he hoped to see the project completed by fall 2021.
Last week, Vest said a realistic completion date would be late 2022, thanks to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions. Rosenoff estimated once work on the interior begins, it will take about 12-18 months to complete.