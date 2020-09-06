Before the novel coronavirus pandemic took hold in Northeast Tennessee, Chandra Campbell would head straight to her parents’ house after work to pick up her daughter.
Now the intensive care nurse, who treats COVID-19 patients at Johnson City Medical Center, has a new routine
After her 13-hour shift ends, Campbell showers on site before going home and showering a second time. After the second shower, she heads to her parents’ house and picks up her daughter from the porch or driveway — not stepping foot into their house.
“I’m just afraid of the risk, working on the COVID unit,” Campbell said. “You think about your shoes, your clothing, your car, the mask — everything crosses your mind, and you just want to be as safe as possible.”
Fearful of the potential risk to both herself and others, Campbell also stopped going to church.
Fortunately for her, Campbell said the chaplain support at the hospital has been “great,” and said chaplains have prayed over them and their patients and blessed their unit in the past. Recently, a chaplain sat in the corner and softly played a guitar. Campbell said it was “just something soothing.”
“We’ve had great support from the beginning and still have great support, and hopefully we’ll end up making a difference,” she said.
Campbell, of course, isn’t the only one feeling the emotional toll from the pandemic.
Dr. Leon Bass, a critical care physician working with COVID-19 patients at JCMC, said it’s something you can acknowledge and recognize, and said seeing patients survive and knowing you made a difference in their life does a lot to help. Bass noted one patient who was recently discharged after a lengthy hospital stay, and said “it’s worth it to know that maybe those that have potential to survive, that we’re there every day for them and can help them through this.”
“We’re understanding that this is a necessity, in order to take care of these patients, we just have to (push forward),” Bass said. “Yes, we can acknowledge (the emotional toll), and we can recognize it — we do a lot of debriefing of each other and kind of vent to one another and share those emotions — but at the end of the day we’re doing our best to take care of the patients and that’s job number one.
“With that as our focus,” he continued, “we come in every day and take care of it.”
For Tracey Rhodes, an infection preventionist with Ballad, planning for a pandemic has always been part of her job — but now, it’s all-consuming.
“Before COVID, pandemic planning was a part of my job, but just a small piece,” Rhodes said. “We never planned mentally or physically for the longevity of a pandemic because it is exhausting.
“These folks, I don’t know how they do it day-in and day-out all day,” she said, her voice starting to crack. “It’s just trying.”
While Bass and Campbell have enormous pressure to treat their patients and keep them alive, Rhodes faces a different kind of pressure: keeping them safe. Rhodes helped write the safety protocols for donning and doffing personal protective equipment and conducted the training, and said she’d feel personally responsible if a team member contracted the virus.
To date, none have at Johnson City Medical Center.
“It is a different kind of pressure, because I know Chandra has a little girl and I want to make sure Chandra is OK to go home to her daughter,” Rhodes said. “It’s a completely different type of pressure than what they feel, but I take it very seriously.”