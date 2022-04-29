ELIZABETHTON — The hard-working volunteers at Keep Carter County Beautiful have had a busy spring, but the job of keeping Carter County Beautiful never ends. The organization has a list of several projects stretching through the rest of the year.
In releasing the the list, the organization: “Keep Carter County Beautiful is working harder than ever to keep our county the natural wonder it is. We need all the volunteers we can get for our 2022 events. The organization’s own list of projects is as follows:
•Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Flower Planing on May 12;
•KCCB Milligan Highway Adopt-A-Highway Spring Cleanup on May 21;
•Highway 321 Cleanup between Elizabethton and Johnson City on June 18;
•Blevins Road and Watauga River tire cleanup on July 16;
*KCCB Milligan Highway Adopt-A-Highway Summer Cleanup on Aug. 20;
•Covered Bridge Days Information Booth on Sept. 23-25;
•Highway 321 Cleanup between Elizabethton and Johnson City on Oct. 15;
•KCCB Milligan Highway Adopt-A-Highway Fall Cleanup on Nov. 12.