It’s Apple Festival time in Erwin.
The 44th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival opens today and runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. bothtoday and Saturday in downtown Erwin. The two-day event offers something for all ages, with handmade crafts, antiques, entertainment, a large children’s area, contests and a smorgasbord of food.
The festival, which draws more than 110,000 attendees each year, has been consistently named one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 events in the Southeast, is a four-year winner of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association’s Pinnacle Award and was named the Johnson City Press Readers’ Choice Best Local Event for 2018, 2019 and 2020.
When last October’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers immediately started looking ahead at this year’s festival knowing that changes were inevitable.
“We have spent a considerable amount of time talking with health officials, state tourism officials and event planners across the state of Tennessee, as well as the entire country, looking for benchmarks and best practices in dealing with COVID,” said Amanda Delp, executive director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce. “As a result, we have put numerous procedures and protocols into action for this year’s festival to help mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Masks are not requiredduring the festival, but festival attendees are encouraged to wear a mask on the festival grounds. Festival organizers will have masks available to give away to anyone needing a mask. Social distancing will also be encouraged among attendees.
“To better accommodate spacing and allow for more room for attendees to spread out, we have decreased our festival booths by 50,” Delp added. “We will also space out tables and chairs in the dining areas to allow for greater distance between each to allow for better social distancing.”
Numerous handwashing stations with antibacterial soap will be placed along the festival route. Hand sanitizer will also be available for attendees and vendors. Additional staff have been hired and volunteers recruited to periodically clean high traffic areas, such as tables, chairs and portable toilets.
The festival will feature nearly 350 vendors from around the country, lined along the downtown streets of Erwin, showcasing their unique arts, crafts and foods.
Two entertainment stages will be included in this year’s event. The Main Stage will feature nightly headliners for the Apple Festival Concert series. Gospel performers from around the region will praise the Lord in song on the Love Street Stage both Friday and Saturday.
The festival includes a large food court area where visitors can enjoy everything from Chinese and Greek foods to traditional festival fare like barbecue, hamburgers and hot wings, as well as apple pies and apple dumplings.
The large children’s area is a festival within a festival, complete with rides, games, concessions and more.
Set up in the parking lot of Erwin Town Hall, the 2021 festival children’s area is open for children and adults of all ages to participate.
The festival spans across a five-block section of downtown Erwin and includes adjoining side streets.
From Interstate 26, take Exit 37 into downtown Erwin. Several parking areas around Exit 37 have been secured for festival attendees.
Due to safety concerns, pets, bicycles or skateboards are not allowed on festival grounds.
For additional details about contests and events, call the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce at 423-743-3000, visit www.unicoicounty.org or stop by the Chamber office at 100 S. Main Ave.
