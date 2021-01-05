Roan Mountain, Sycamore Shoals offering tours, other programs during January
ELEIZABETHTON — This is traditionally the slowest time of the year for the two state parks located in Carter County. Roan Mountain State Park and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park are both still open and have several programs set up for visitors coming at the coldest times of the year. This year has been particularly slow, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But both parks still offer a welcome to everyone seeking a bit of a change, and are offering safe ways to enjoy what the parks have to offer that meet the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Roan Mountain offers a chance to see the tallest mountain in the Tri-Cities region in its winter splendor. Snow can be expected at the 6,000-foot top of the mountain and the surrounding highlands above 5,000 feet. Sycamore Shoals continues its mission of telling the story of the late 18th century and early 19th century frontier. The highlight of this chilly month are guided tours of the fine historic homes which are maintained by the park — the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
Crafts are also on the calendar for visitors to Roan Mountain State Park and one such opportunity will be the making of winter bird ornaments, which will be offered on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the TEC Lodge beside Cabin 3. The beauty of winter will be celebrated as participants craft the images of the birds that winter in Tennessee. Not only can you learn a new craft, but you might also learn a bit more about these hearty little songbirds. The ornaments may be taken home.
The cost of the class is $10 and online pre-registration can be made at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/roan-mountain/#/?event=winter-bird-ornaments-01092021.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, Roan Mountain State Park shares a little bit of the history usually dispensed at Sycamore Shoals, when it invites participants to Meet an Overmountain Man. The meeting will take place from 2-3 p.m. at Picnic Shelter No. 3 in the campground. The historical reenactor will discuss the events late in the Revolutionary War when the Overmountain Men trekked from Sycamore Shoals to the area where Roan Mountain State Park now stands. The following day, the group climbed the mountain to Yellow Mountain Gap and then marched into the Carolinas on their fateful rendezvous with the loyalists commanded by Maj. Patrick Ferguson atop Kings Mountain.
Participants will hear the story of the first independent settlement outside of the original colonies and how this small group of people changed the future for America. Afterward, guests are invited to learn about the dress and equipment of the Overmountain Men before a short black powder demonstration. Preregistration can be made online at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/roan-mountain/#/?event=meet-an-over-mountain-man-011021.
Roan Mountain will also be providing some very basic music instruction with “Fiddle for the Absolute Beginner” on the Saturdays of Jan. 16, Jan. 23 and Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day at a location to be determined. The cost of each workshop is $25.
Participants will learn the basics of playing the fiddle, including instrument care, tuning, posture, bow hold, fingering, scales, active listening, learning by ear, and more. The workshop teaches fundamentals for all types of fiddles. No previous experience is necessary. All that is needed is a playable fiddle, a recordable device and a desire to learn. The workshop is aimed at adult learners’ attention span. Teenagers 15 and older are welcome.
The workshop will be taught by Park Ranger Marcianne O’Day. She learned to fiddle from her grandfather, starting at the age of 7. She has a minor in bluegrass, old-time, and country music from East Tennessee State University, was a founding member of the ETSU Celtic Band, has toured Scotland and Ireland, and has been teaching for over 10 years. She performs across the Southeast with Irish traditional band Sigean and enjoys traditional music in many forms.
Another musical event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 17, from 1-4 p.m. at a location to be determined. The event is the Irish traditdional music Festival and it is a free event. An Irish “session” is an informal gathering of musicians who play Irish Traditional Music. It’s like a music jam, but with a set repertoire of tunes and a very specific style. Experienced Irish traditional musicians (melody instruments only) are welcome to join.
Due to COVID-19, this event is limited to 10 total participants (Irish musicians) and advance registration is required. CDC recommendations apply.
At Sycamore Shoals, the guided tours of the Carter Mansion will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, Friday, Jan. 8, Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22. All tours of the mansion, which is Tennessee’s oldest frame house, will begin at 1 p.m.Discover the secrets of this elegant frontier home and learn the history of the family who built it between 1775 and 1780.
The John and Landon Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. in Elizabethton.
Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. The tour may be cancelled in the event of severely inclement weather.
The Sabine Hill Tours will take place on Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan. 15. Both tours begin at 1 p.m. Join Museum Curatorial Assistant Chad Bogart for a guided tour of this stately home built by Mary Patton Taylor, widow of Brig. Gen. Nathaniel Taylor. The site has been described as one of the finest examples of Federal architecture in Tennessee. During the tour you will have the opportunity to take in the colorful and architecturally detailed interior while learning about the influential Taylor family who called Sabine Hill home in the early 19th century.
Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. in Elizabethton.
Please note, only portable toilet facilities are available at Sabine Hill at this time. Accessibility to the home includes steps and an interior staircase. The tour may be cancelled in the event of severely inclement weather.
All the home tours are $8 for adults, $4 for students 7 to 17 and children 6 and under are admitted free. Preregister online at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.