Local officials gathered with evangelist William Franklin Graham IV at a ceremony in Johnson City on Wednesday to name the Interstate 26 interchange at Exit 24 for his grandfather, the late Rev. Billy Graham.
Graham said his grandfather, who died at his home near Asheville, North Carolina, in February 2018, would have been “humbled” by the recognition.
“This is a special day,” Graham said, noting his grandfather’s North Carolina-based ministry had a special bond with Tennessee.
As a child, Graham said he would often come to Johnson City to have his “teeth fixed.”
“It’s a wonderful honor,” he said of the “Billy Graham Memorial Interchange.”
Graham said now when he passes Exit 24 of I-26, “I will be be reminded of my grandad.”
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, said Billy Graham’s message of peace was one reason he asked that the designation for the evangelist be included in an annual legislative package approved by the General Assembly to name roads and bridges.
“Dr. Graham preached equality,” Crowe said.
The senator told those at the naming ceremony on Wednesday he felt it was fitting that a similar designation has been given to a road on the other side of the city to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said she is delighted to be reminded of Billy Graham’s ministry when she travels through the busy interchange.
“We need to step up and love thy neighbor,” the mayor said.