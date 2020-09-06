Typically at or near its max capacity of 40 novel coronavirus patients day-to-day, work inside Johnson City Medical Center’s COVID-19 intensive care unit is isolating, intense and scripted.
For the physicians and nurses working inside the unit, the days are long.
There’s a lot of donning and doffing — the process of putting on and removing personal protective equipment. There’s planning patient care.
And then there’s doubling up as both a nurse and a patient support system for patients hospitalized and, effectively, cut off from the outside world save for video calls with family members.
Beginning her days at 8 a.m., ICU nurse Chandra Campbell starts her 13-hour shift the same way as other nurses by planning out patient care for her rounds. To limit the number of times a healthcare worker enters a room, care is clustered and standardized, something Campbell said makes it more organized.
“In the past, if we needed to go in and out five times to complete the same task we were able to do that,” Campbell said. “In this setting, we’re not. You have to plan ahead before entering the room, and you’re just planning more and being prepared to do all the things at once rather than multiple trips in and out.”
Before they enter the rooms, healthcare workers must don their protective equipment, which includes a plastic gown, shoe covers, bouffant caps, an N95 face mask and a face shield. Dr. Leon Bass, a critical care physician in the ICU, said Ballad Health has “done an excellent job in providing good PPE,” and that to date no healthcare workers at JCMC have contracted the virus.
Once inside the unit, Campbell said, the equipment is exhausting and the feeling of isolation is palpable.
She said the days are long, describing the COVID-19 ICU as a “very intense work environment,” explaining that the same task for a COVID-19 patient compared to a non-COVID-19 patient can take twice as long because of all the precautions in place.
“It is very physically exhausting, but we make it,” Campbell said. “We make it work. I think we’ve just learned to adapt to it — it’s not the way it used to be, and we’ve just had to make it work.”
Johnson City Medical Center treats some of the most critical COVID-19 patients in the Ballad Health system. Before an emergency use authorization for the use of blood plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, which allowed all hospitals to use the treatment, patients needing plasma were transferred to JCMC because it was a study site for the treatment.
Now, patients are moved to Johnson City depending on how much supplemental oxygen they need, and whether they need any special treatments.
Bass said the biggest change in care was the amount of contact a care provider has with a patient, and noted that the extra steps make for longer days. But, like Campbell, Bass said he “doesn’t let it dissuade me in any shape, form or fashion.”
“It creates a longer day, if you will, to get through the volume of patients,” Bass said, “but it is a necessary step so that we stay protected and that we protect our co-workers so that we can take care of the job.
“Honestly, if we’re such an essential staff, if we go down, who’s going to take care of the patients?” he asked. “We have to keep that on the forefront of our minds in how we address the day.”
Campbell said being in full PPE makes the some of the care processes more difficult, which is where teamwork plays an outsized role in patient care.
“The rooms have to be sealed for safety, so it’s just — it’s isolating,” she said. “And then when you’re in there, you can only imagine a fraction of what the patient feels because you’re pecking on the glass trying to get somebody to bring you something and how hopeless and helpless I feel like the patients must feel. It’s just really ... it does take a toll on you.
“You have to rely on each other, and you have to know that, if you’re working in that unit, you’re going to be relying on somebody else,” Campbell said.
Bass said communication — between staff, patients and their families — is critical.
“It is about communication with the nurses — trying to meet their needs in addition to the patients’ needs so that they can take care of those patients — minimizing our patient contact but still meeting the needs of the patient,” he said. “Communicating the patient with their family is key, given especially that they can’t see their loved ones.
“Although we are implementing the iPads (for video calls) so that they can have some of that indirect contact, it kind of pulls at everyone’s heart strings a little bit that family members just can’t really get in there to see their loved ones when they’re this sick,” Bass said, “so that takes an emotional strain on the healthcare workers providing that.”