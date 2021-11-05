A female juvenile has been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence to a school and will be arraigned in Johnson City Juvenile Court next month.
According to a Friday news release from the Johnson City Police Department, on Wednesday at approximately noon, officers of the Johnson City Police Department were notified of a threat circulating on Instagram. The Instagram post threatened a shooting at a Johnson City school. The investigation identified a female juvenile who posted the threat on the Instagram account.
The juvenile's court arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 17.
No further details of the incident were provided by the police department.