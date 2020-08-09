All inmates and sheriff’s office employees who had contact with an inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 at the Washington County Detention Center last month have cleared quarantine, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen confirmed this week.
“I have not had anymore inmate test positive, thank goodness,” Laitinen said in a text message. “All of the individuals who were quarantines have been cleared and returned to work.”
Thirty-one inmates, four sheriff’s office employees and three medical staff “met the criteria” for a 14-day quarantine after an asymptomatic inmate tested positive for the virus while awaiting a transfer to another facility. At the time, Laitinen said they were “very fortunate to have had such a small number of individuals with possible exposure.”
“It could have been much worse,” Laitinen said on July 24. “I am very appreciative of the Washington County Health Department and their quick response to assist us.”
Across the region, there have been very few cases of COVID-19 in jails, with the only other cases reported at the Northeast Correctional Complex, where 11 inmates and six staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. According to the data, all positive inmates have recovered, but none of the positive staff members have returned to work.
Sheriff’s departments in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi all said they had yet to see any cases of COVID-19 in their facilities. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said they recently did a round of testing for inmates on work crews — all of which came back negative.
“We are trying to stay on top of this and do a good screening of those coming into our facility,” Holt said in an email. “Eventually we will have cases before this is all over.”
According to analysis of COVID-19 in prisons from the Marshall Project, a criminal justice-focused nonprofit news organization, Tennessee has seen the seventh-most cases of COVID-19 among prisoners with at least 3,221 as of Aug. 8. Roughly 75% of those occurred during a three-week period in May, with only eight reported this week. Among staff members, there have been 183 cases of COVID-19, with 25 new cases reported this week.