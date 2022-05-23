A badly injured motorcyclist involved in a weekend crash on Tenn. Highway 67 in Johnson County was not discovered until lunchtime on Monday, according to Sheriff Edward Tester.
The crash happened near Swift Hollow Road. Tester said the motorcyclist and his wrecked motorcycle were not visible from the highway. The wreck was finally spotted around noon on Monday be a passing motorist, who stopped to investigate and was shocked to find the motorcyclist was still on the scene.
“He was in rough shape,” Tester said. The rider had endured rain and temperature changes throughout the day.
Tester said the Johnson County Rescue Squad responded and rushed the motorcyclist to Johnson City Medical Center.
Tester said that because of the urgency in getting the motorcyclist to the hospital, the sheriff’s department has not had a chance to ask the rider what happened. Tester said that by mid-afternoon he had not heard about the motorcyclist's condition.