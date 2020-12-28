The Women’s Studies Program at East Tennessee State University will host a two-day institute in January about infusing trauma-informed care principles into strategies for teaching and learning.
Phyllis Thompson, director of the Women’s Studies Program and associate professor in the Department of Literature and Language, is co-organizing the institute with members of the Women’s Studies Steering Committee. The project, “Trauma-Informed Strategies for Teaching and Learning: Creating a Culture of Belonging, Fostering Retention, and Increasing Degree Completion,” was one of seven projects funded by ETSU’s Instructional Development Committee.
The online institute will kick off on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 10, from 4-5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a full day of sessions on Monday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The events are free to attend. Registration can be found at www.etsu.edu/conf/trauma-informed-approaches-teaching-learning/.
“Adverse Childhood Experiences and the effects of toxic stress represent a public health crisis,” Thompson said. “Research shows that students who have experienced trauma are at greater risk for depression, alcohol and drug use, anxiety disorders, and absenteeism among a host of other negative outcomes, all of which can affect their academic success.
“We also know, however, that the effects of trauma are not our destiny. Interventions sensitive to the complexities of adverse experiences will increase students’ feelings of belonging, foster resilience, and move them toward success.”
The institute will feature two days of events that draw on evidence-based approaches, model best practices, and are geared to the specific needs of ETSU, the local community and region. First, participants will have a two-hour interactive evening session to explore questions about their interest in trauma-informed care (TIC) and how they can contribute to the conversation about TIC in higher education and the community. At the day-long institute, participants can take part in interactive workshops to learn the language of TIC, practice scenarios to better understand core principles, enhance course materials, develop strategies to recognize and respond to toxic stress, and create an action plan.
This timely opportunity offers critical insights and brings fresh perspectives to faculty preparing course assignments and administrators writing policy and developing programming for spring semester. Furthermore, with recent spikes in and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for a trauma-informed faculty and staff is more urgent than ever.
In addition to the two-day institute, participants can also expect an invitation to take part in a follow-up event in April where they can troubleshoot obstacles encountered after putting plans into action and receive feedback on their implementation strategies.
The project is endorsed by several units at ETSU, including the Office of Equity and Inclusion, Clemmer College, Language and Cultural Resource Center, Department of Literature and Language, and the ETSU/Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute.
In a letter of support, Dr. Andrea Clements, founding member of the Strong BRAIN Institute, wrote, “The proposed workshop has the potential to have a positive impact on teaching practices and student learning in our region for years to come. Because the majority of research to date focuses on K-12 students, this workshop will put ETSU on the map as an innovator in trauma-informed teaching approaches at the college level and is yet another way in which ETSU is making a positive impact on the Southern Appalachian region.”
Field expert Janice Carello will be the lead facilitator of the institute. Carello is assistant professor and master of social work program director at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Buffalo, where she also completed her MSW degree and a certificate in trauma counseling. Her research and advocacy focus on retraumatization in educational settings and on bringing a trauma-informed approach to higher education.
Thompson said, “We are delighted to have a cutting-edge expert lead our event. In webinars and workshops facilitated across the country, her blog, and her recent book ‘Trauma and Human Rights: Integrating Approaches to Address Human Suffering,’ co-edited with Lisa D. Butler and Filomena Critelli, Carello puts people at the center, takes an equity approach, and shares research-based and field-tested methods for infusing trauma-informed care across systems.”
The Women’s Studies Program is an interdisciplinary academic unit on ETSU’s main campus. The mission of the program is to educate students to critically engage issues of gender and sexual equity in the Appalachian South, nationally and globally.
Contributed to the Press