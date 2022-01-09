A stormwater manhole installation at the intersection of Sevier and West Walnut streets will require the closure of West Walnut Street between Southwest Avenue and Sevier Street from Monday, Jan. 10, through Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Detours will be in place.
Traffic traveling east on West Walnut Street will be required to turn right on Southwest Avenue and left on West Pine Street toward Buffalo Street. Traffic traveling west on West Walnut Street will be required to turn left on Sevier Street, right on West Maple Street, and right on Southwest Avenue to return to West Walnut.
Other infrastructure work will impact the following streets through Jan. 12:
• West Watauga Avenue: Single lane, one-direction entry from West State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street;
• Sevier Street: Closed between Ashe and West Walnut streets; and
• Ernest Street: Closed.
Drivers who cannot avoid these areas should expect delays, use caution in the construction zone, and observe posted speed limits for their safety and the safety of workers.
This work is part of Johnson City’s West Walnut Street Redevelopment Project. Additional information about the proposed redevelopment in this area as well as updates on construction can be found on the city’s website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/westwalnutplan.