Washington County commissioners said Wednesday they fear inflation will make an already “challenging” budget-setting process even more difficult this year.
“There will be challenges on both the revenue and expenditure side,” Mitch Meredith, the county’s finance and administration director, told commissioners.
The commission kicked off its work on a new county budget by hearing spending proposals from a number of courthouse officials.
“I’m concerned about inflation and what that will do to our taxpayers,” Commissioner Phil Carriger said. “On the other end, I’m concerned about the adverse effect it will have on the county as far as the cost of gas and diesel and on salaries.”
Commissioner Freddie Malone said the county has seen its revenues grow in recent years by 1.2% annually. At the same time, its yearly spending has grown by nearly 3%.
“With inflation, that is only getting worse,” Malone said, noting that the rate of the county’s expenses could double this year.
Meeting in a called session on Wednesday, commissioners heard from County Clerk Kathy Storey, Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes and Dana Jones, the county’s administrator of elections. Commissioners will continue their budget work on Thursday with presentations from County Mayor Joe Grandy, Sheriff Keith Sexton and Trustee Rick Storey.
Those offices make up spending that’s included in the county’s current $49.6 million general fund budget. Grandy also told commissioners these offices provide a bulk of the services covered by the general fund budget.
One of the decisions that commissioners will be asked to make in preparing a budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1 is the level of salary increases for county employees.
Downes said she is asking for a “5% across the board” pay increase for the employees in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. She told commissioners that with inflation now at more than 8%, county employees are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of fuel and groceries.
“I don’t know how people with two or three kids do it,” she said.
Dan Wheeley, chief of the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services, said he is requesting more funding from both Washington County and Johnson City in the new budget year to address pay discrepancies. The county and the city are each being asked to contribute an additional $256,500 to begin a four-year process to bring employee salaries up of a competitive level.
Wheeley told commissioners that local EMS pay is 25% less than that paid to similar positions in other cities and counties.