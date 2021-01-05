An automotive components manufacturing company is asking for another payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to expand its existing plant in Washington County.
The Washington County Industrial Development Board voted Tuesday to send a five-year PILOT deal to the County Commission calling for the company, which the Press has identified as Koyo/JTEKT located in the Washington County Industrial Park, to enter into an equipment lease with the county.
The deal also stipulates the county will provide it with a 75% property “tax abatement over a graduated schedule of three years running from the time of each capital expenditure.”
In return, the company will make a capital investment of $12.3 million in Washington County to expand its product line, and to add 25 jobs to its current payroll of 159 full-time employees at the Telford plant.
The terms of the PILOT agreement call for the company to make an annual report to the county on the progress of meeting its goals for both job retention and job creation, beginning on Jan. 31, 2022.
The company is required to meet 90% of its commitment of 184 jobs at the site by the end of December 2025.
While economic development officials didn’t specifically name the company, which it referred to as “Project Mercury” at Tuesday’s meeting, its description matches that of bearings maker Koyo/JTEKT, which is headquartered in Japan.
The global company first came to the Washington County Industrial Park, along with Nakatetsu Machining Technologies, as part of a now-completed PILOT in 2007.
“They have one of their direct suppliers located across the street from them now,” Alicia Summers, vice president of Northeast Tennessee Regional Partnership, told industrial board members.
Summers said the company has been a “model corporate citizen,” and is making its third expansion to the Telford plant.
She also noted that the company, which is still under a 2016 PILOT agreement for manufacturing equipment, is also been given an offer to move its operations to South Carolina.
Summers said the company, which has three manufacturing locations in Tennessee, is currently paying an average annual salary of $48,700 at its Telford facility. The median income in Washington County is now $33.227.
She said total new sales tax revenues created by Project Mercury are estimated to be $104,780.
The Washington County Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee will consider the PILOT agreement at its meeting on Thursday.