In a year when many traditions were halted, the students and faculty of Indian Trail Intermediate School knew there was an annual event they could not let pass. Each year Indian Trail students and staff partner with the Second Harvest Food Bank for a school-wide food drive.
In a regular school year, Indian Trail hosts a food drive in November. Due to COVID-19 Protocols, the process was a little different, but the result was the same. Indian Trail came together to support their community.
“They just love it,” said Indian Trail Teacher Misty Davis about the Indian Trail students helping their community. “They love being helpful and having a mission. Our students have really appreciated the opportunity to serve others in our community.”
Over the past four years, Indian Trail students, families and teachers have donated over 5,446 pounds of food to feed area families. That equates to about 4,536 meals. At one point, Davis mentioned, Indian Trail was one of the largest food drives for the Second Harvest Food Bank in the area.
“It’s important because we want them to develop some leadership roles, and we also want them to empathize with their community,” Davis said. “This also helps our students understand the things that happen in our community and connects them with East Tennessee as a whole. We want to show them that sometimes people just need a little help and that is okay because that is what makes the world a better place.”
Indian Trail student Griffin Gilbert said that he was excited to participate in the school-wide food drive because he knows it is going to a great cause.
“I wanted to do it because not many people realize it, but there are a bunch of people out there that don’t have any food,” Gilbert said. “I just think that every little bit helps.”
Indian Trail student Blakely Skeen said that it made her feel good to see the entire school come together to help their community.
“It shows me that I am in a good school with people who care about other people,” Skeen said. “It makes me feel really happy to know that we are helping people who are in need.”
Brenan Ledford said that he started to volunteer in the community as a member of the Boy Scouts. He noted that he was sad when he learned about some of the needs of people in our community.
“I want to help the people out there that need food because I want to help the community do better,” Ledford said. “It makes me happy to know that we are helping people.”