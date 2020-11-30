Indian Trail Intermediate School was awarded $10,000 from the Tennessee Department of Education as part of a statewide effort to bolster schools’ science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and technical programs.
On Monday, the department announced over $700,000 in grants to fund STEM education and middle school career and technical education programs. The grants build upon funding provided to districts elsewhere throughout the state last year.
“We are super excited here at Indian Trail Intermediate School to receive this grant,” Principal James Jacobs said. “Our students will benefit greatly from this grant as we grow our STEM program.”
Johnson City Schools Director of Career Technical Education and Postsecondary Opportunities Julia Decker said the grants will be of great help when the district creates two middle schools for grades 6-8 out of Indian Trail and Liberty Bell Middle School.
“As we begin planning for two middle schools, STEM and CTE classes need to be evident and aligned in both schools,” she said. “Through the grant, Dr. Jacobs and his Indian Trail staff will be able to purchase equipment and material that will build a STEM program which aligns with Liberty Bell and meets the state standards for implementation.”
The Middle School STEM Start-Up Grants will be awarded to schools in 25 districts, and schools in 15 districts will be awarded CTE Career Exploration Grants, with a total of 89 schools receiving grants.
“Ensuring our students have access to high-quality STEM and career and technical education is essential to building college and career readiness, and that work really begins before a student even enters high school,” Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a news release. “This is such important work to helping all our students have access to post-secondary opportunities and be put on a pathway to success.”
The Middle School STEM Start-Up and CTE Career Exploration Grants work as part of Tennessee’s Best for All strategic plan to support students exploring future career paths and post-secondary opportunities.
The grants also aim to support the goal of the Future Workforce Initiative that hopes to add an additional 100 new middle school STEM programs by 2022.
Grant funds will be available to districts on Dec. 1.