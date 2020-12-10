Because of staffing issues, students at Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell Middle School will transition to a full remote schedule from Dec. 11-18.
The Johnson City School system made the announcement on its website, adding that Indian Trail Educare will remain open.
"Johnson City Schools will continue to follow the COVID-19 Case Response Rubric from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding COVID-19 spread in our schools and community to make school-specific decisions," the system said.
Meal pickup will be available for all children 18 and under 9:20-10:05 a.m. Monday through Friday at Science Hill High School (top of the three-tiered parking lot), Cherokee Elementary (cafeteria door) and Mountain View Elementary (back of school).
Mobile food options will also be available at various locations across the the city. Visit www.jcschools.org/foodpickup for the schedule.