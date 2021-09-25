Indian Trail Intermediate School math teacher Nicole Cross spent most of her life growing up in the bayous of Louisiana. When Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Shores, the images she received from friends were heartbreaking.
“When I see pictures, it is incredibly saddening because I have never seen anything like this before,” Cross said. “The people of Louisiana are extremely resilient, but this has hit them really hard. Houma and all of the surrounding areas have been completely devastated.”
To help those victims, the Indian Trail leadership team and student ambassadors jumped into action to create a supply drive. Last week, the student ambassadors collected donations from classmates, including gallons of water, tarps, cleaning supplies, diapers, wipes, trash bags, hygiene products, flashlights with batteries, heavy-duty extension cords, first aid kits, hammers, roofing nails, buckets and shop rags.
Indian Trail 6th-grader Erin Vannoy said that it makes her feel good seeing the school come together to have a positive impact.
“We are just trying to gather supplies to help the people of Houma so that they can get back to their normal lives,” she said. “A lot of the homes there were destroyed, and so they just really need our help.”
Indian Trail 6th-grader Jacob Walser created the flyer for the event and said helping other people helped the school bond.
“It makes me feel good because you never know when you might be the person who needs help,” Wasler said.
The items collected will be transported to Louisiana and distributed through Cross’s previous church throughout the community.
“They are passing out supplies daily, and these items will go directly into the hands of people who truly need them,” Cross said. “This project makes me feel great about being a part of Indian Trail because we step up. At Indian Trail we are family. When one of us is hurting, or one of us is in need, we all come together.”