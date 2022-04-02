Incumbent Robert G. Lincoln and Todd Hull are seeking the Republican nomination for Washington County General Sessions Court Judge Part I.
The winner of the May 3 GOP primary will be unopposed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
Lincoln was first elected as a General Sessions Court judge in 1998. He is a graduate of Memphis State University Law School.
Hull is a 2010 graduate of the Nashville School of Law. His professional background includes 11 years as an assistant prosecutor working in juvenile, General Sessions and Criminal courts.
• Why do you want to be a judge?
Lincoln: “In my 24 years in office, I have acted as a dedicated public servant and served with integrity and total commitment to the position of General Sessions judge. I can uniquely offer first-hand experience as the current General Sessions judge for Washington County, handling all types of cases including civil, criminal and juvenile matters. My accomplishments, whether working alone or partnering with others, include establishing and continuing to preside over the Washington County Mental Health Court and creating the Washington County/Unicoi County Drug and Alcohol Court.”
Hull: “My love for the law is what drives me. I knew from an early age my path was to protect and serve. My goal is to improve the lives of all in our community, whether that be protecting our children, rehabilitating our repeat offenders or extending and increasing court dates and times. If elected judge, I plan to use my experience and leadership to improve our courts. One of the most important concerns of a judge is the task of removing the liberty of a person and I would never take that task lightly.”
• Why do you believe you have the temperament to serve as a judge?
Lincoln: “It is my opinion that not everyone has the temperament to deal with over 100 cases per day efficiently and effectively while remaining positive and treating each case with the time and attention it deserves. I have developed this temperament over the course of 24 years and feel that I am highly respected by the public and my peers for the manner in which I conduct court.”
Hull: “My parents instilled in me at an early age the importance of strong values, hard work, and servant leadership. In my current position as a prosecutor, being responsible for multiple courts, keeping a calm demeanor is important in case management. My courtroom experience, values and principles, coupled with the conflict resolution training I gained as a deputy, makes me an excellent choice to serve as a judge. I have handled many cases and have worked with numerous judges during my career and they have shown me the ideal way to conduct myself professionally.”
• Is there something from your personal or professional background that you believe will be an asset to you on the bench?
Lincoln: “In addition to my professional background, both as an attorney and as a judge, I am a dedicated father of two daughters, who were involved in sports and school activities, and an outdoorsman who enjoys spending time with family and friends. I believe that work/life balance is important to showing up to work every day with a positive attitude.”
Hull: “With my 31 years of experience, I have seen the affect the arrest makes on the entire family including the victims. As a jailer, I have witnessed what a person experiences while incarcerated. I have patrolled the streets of our county, investigated cases and made the arrests. I am the only candidate that has dealt with the many aspects of the accused from the beginning of the investigation to time they are sentenced. I have the experience of dealing with every type of criminal case and I know the importance of probable cause and what is needed to support the decision of the law.”
• What improvements would you like to see made to the judicial process?
Lincoln: “Additional use of technology to make the scheduling of cases more efficient and user-friendly to both the public and the lawyers or district attorneys. Expanded use of mediation to relieve court volumes and bring resolution to cases faster. And to continue the current practice of the Sessions Court judges working together to handle cases as efficiently as possible.”
Hull: “I would like to see the three judges in our community band together to create an efficient and more consistent court. I propose a detailed schedule, that would provide a way to keep cases moving, including specific blocks for preliminary hearings and bench trials. I would start court promptly as I feel it is important to not make victims, witnesses, officers and court personnel wait unnecessarily, wasting time that could be used to provide solutions to other problems. A judge must lead by example and should be a good steward for our courts. Finally, we must create and expand our specialty courts.”
The early voting period for the May 3 primary is April 13 to April 28. Tennesseans have until Monday to register to vote in the election.