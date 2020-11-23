Much like students, new school board members have to do their homework before taking their seats.
Incoming Johnson City Board of Education members met with city education officials Monday at the Johnson City Schools Central Office for orientation. They will attend their first regular meeting on Dec. 7.
Dr. Ginger Carter, Kenneth Herb Greenlee and Beth Simpson attended the meeting primarily to familiarize themselves with district administrators and their roles with the district.
The new members met with district leaders who regularly report to the board, including Robbie Anderson, director of school accountability and improvement; Jennifer Norton, director of coordinated school health; Tammy Pearce, supervisor of student services; David Timbs, supervisor of secondary and instructional technology; and Ginger Woods, director of special education.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said the meeting was a chance for new incoming members to “put a name to a face and learn more about what we do.”
The meeting also allowed incoming board members to ask questions about how the board conducts business, how agendas work and voting protocol. They learned more about the district’s various local, state and federal funding sources.
Simpson said it was interesting to learn about the district’s departments ahead of December.
“I think it was great to hear from all the staff about what they do and how they work together,” she said. “It was impressive.”
Greenlee said he went into the meeting with some knowledge about the district’s department officials from his time as the director of the Carver Recreation Center and working with the city.
“We’ve done budgets that I think are similar to the school system,” he said. “I’m just learning a little bit more about who to deal with.”
Carter said learning about the ins-and-outs of the board from Barnett and board member Kathy Hall was valuable ahead of her first regular meeting.
“I think it was really good to learn more about how we do things here,” she said.