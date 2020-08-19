In-person learning will move ahead in Johnson City Schools

In-person learning will resume once again in Johnson City Schools, starting Aug. 31.
The Johnson City Board of Education reviewed its reopening plans at a special called meeting Wednesday, inviting members of the public to provide input.
During public comments, Johnson City Education Association President Joe Crabtree said the safety of staff, teachers and students is a “big concern” among teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said teachers want to be back in schools, but are nervous about infection numbers.
“Teachers are concerned and the staff is concerned basically because we keep seeing numbers rise,” he said.
Local parent Bridget Cheek advocated sending kids back to school if their parents elect to do so. She said measures like school closures are not necessary for a virus that has a “99% survival rate.”
“We as parents know what is best for our children, and 70% of the Johnson City parents want their kids in school,” she said. “The mental anguish that these last five months have taken on them is obvious to every parent.”
Local parent Danielle Goodrich also questioned the dangers presented by the virus and said “we need to stop this nonsense.”
Washington County Democratic Party Chair Kate Craig said she came to remind officials that their decisions will affect the entire community outside of schools. She said the district should be careful about “rushing the process” of in-person learning.
“Last week, I had a family member in the hospital for five days, and I couldn’t visit them because of the COVID restrictions,” she said. “This isn’t just me, three of my neighbors are going through the same thing.”
At the board’s last regular meeting, local parent Shannon Castillo said the “silent majority” of parents want kids to be back in schools, but Craig said schools that have reopened for in-person learning elsewhere have experienced outbreaks.
“We don’t write laws for the quote-unquote ‘silent majority,’ we write laws for everyone,” she said.
The board’s plan will send students in grades pre-K through sixth grade back to schools for five days a week, while students at Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School will rotate in-person schedules alphabetically according to names with 50% attendance.
“Recognizing that face-to-face instruction is the most effective method for the majority of our students, we are committed to bringing students back pre-K through sixth grade for in-person learning five days a week while adhering to all health and safety standards and guidelines,” Superintendent Steve Barnett said.
“Students at Liberty Bell Middle School and Science Hill High School will receive a blend of face-to-face learning and remote learning,” he continued. “Students will attend schools in their buildings two days per week and participate in remote learning on the other days, more like a college schedule.”
Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace said masks will be used at all times, according to health officials’ recommendations. Classroom desks will be spaced out, and physical distancing of six feet will be encouraged “as much as possible.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends temperature screenings of students upon entry “if feasible for the situation,” but said schools are “not expected to test students or staff” for the virus at this time.
In the event that students or staff test positive for COVID-19, the Washington County Health Department will make “necessary notification” for public health investigations and help schools notify close contacts to be quarantined at home.
“If they have been in direct contact with that person, they will be notified,” Wallace said. “Legally, we have that obligation. There is no attempt or desire to hide anything from anybody.”
If positive cases occur, the exposed areas will be closed until they are cleaned and disinfected. “Aggressive cleaning practices” in facilities will continue regardless.
The board unanimously approved plans to open Aug. 31 after a motion from Board Member Jonathan Kinnick.
The board previously elected to continue a fully remote schedule from Aug. 10 until at least Aug. 31.
About 2,600 district students have elected to continue remote learning when in-person learning resumes. Additional families can elect to continue the remote option by Friday.