In-person campus tours resume at ETSU

In-person campus visits at East Tennessee State University have resumed and the experience is better than ever.
Multiple campus walking tours are offered weekdays for groups of 12 or fewer, each led by an Expedition Leader. These diverse undergraduate students guide prospective students and guests on a journey to discover the educational and co-curricular opportunities available among stunning campus scenery.
Expedition Leaders entered a robust training program this summer culminating with a three-day on-campus fall training program. The nearly 30 tour leaders focus on ways they can tell ETSU’s story from their own experiences and share information about specific academic programs in order to personalize each visit based on prospective students’ interests. They memorize ETSU history and trivia and focus on storytelling and customer service strategies.
“These students are an indispensable part of the Undergraduate Admissions Office,” Sharon Leone, campus visit coordinator, said. “Their time with prospective students and families is the reason many students ultimately choose ETSU. Expedition Leaders receive a monetary stipend for their work and are part of a robust student organization. We work to make this both an enriching social and professional development experience for our current students.”
Ryan James began leading campus tours his first year after moving from Kannapolis, North Carolina. Now a junior double majoring in health sciences and exercise science; he aims to help visitors feel connected to campus as an Expedition Leader.
“I would definitely say my favorite thing is just helping the students feel a bit more at ease with the whole college transition process,” he explained. “When I first came here, I knew two other people — one was my brother and the other was a girl who went to my high school. I was the biggest introvert and wouldn’t talk to anybody. I understand the stress in the transition to college, moving away from family for the first time and just taking that next step. I try to ease the students’ minds and joke around with them. I tell them I know it’s a big scary world out there, but college is kind of like adulthood, but with the training wheels still on.”
In-person campus visits begin at the Welcome Center, and starting on Oct. 26, the Welcome Center will operate from its new location on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center, 412 JL Seehorn Road. All guests are required to wear a face covering and comply with university COVID-19 guidelines. Guests have the opportunity to experience campus in a number of new ways including taking advantage of the Spanish Language Walking Tour options and Self-Guided Audio Tour.
More information about virtual, self-guided and in-person campus tours, as well as current schedule and registration is available at etsu.edu/visit.
Contributed to the Press