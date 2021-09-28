A woman accused of stabbing her friend — a beloved ETSU social work professor — to death earlier this year will undergo a more extensive mental evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial for murder.
Annette Harvey, 51, who has a Telford address on court documents but had recently lived in New Jersey, was charged in January with first-degree murder for the death of Robin Leonard. The stabbing happened Jan. 29 at Leonard’s Johnson City home, and she died 11 days later at an area hospital.
In a court appearance early in the case, Harvey’s attorney, Jeff Johnson, asked for a mental evaluation of his client, and he put the state on notice of his intent to seek expert mental health witnesses to testify in the case.
Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice signed an order Sept. 20 for Harvey to be admitted to Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institution for a 30-day in-patient mental evaluation. The order was based on the defense’s motion for the further examination as well as a recommendation from Frontier Health after an initial out-patient evaluation there.
Rice’s order asked for evaluators to determine Harvey’s competency to stand trial — whether or not she has the ability to assist in her defense and understands the nature of the proceedings — and her mental condition at the time of the offense, which could support an insanity defense.
Johnson previously told the media that the stabbing was “a real tragedy … there’s a lot more to the story.”
He also said Harvey had previously had some mental health evaluation, but he didn’t specify when that happened.
“The mental state of Mrs. Harvey is going to be an issue,” he said earlier this year. “This is one of those terrible, terrible things that happen in our society and it’s going to be a rather lengthy investigation. There are many aspects to Mrs. Harvey’s mental state and what happened in that room.”
Investigators have said what happened in “that room,” at Leonard’s home is that Harvey stabbed Leonard eight times in the torso area. She also had defensive cuts to her hands and arms, police said.
Prior to the stabbing, Harvey’s two young children were in Leonard’s custody. On Jan. 17, Harvey apparently took her children from Leonard’s home, but police later found her in Bristol, Tennessee, and the children were returned to Leonard. But instead of keeping them at her house, Leonard took the children to another location for their safety.
The next day, Jan. 18, police said Harvey returned to Leonard’s residence looking for the kids and attacked Leonard with a knife.
Officers responded to a 911 hangup call around 10:15 a.m. that day. When officers arrived, they found Leonard was severely injured, but she was able to make at least one statement about who attacked her before she was transported to the hospital: “Annette Harvey did this to me.”
Harvey was arrested Jan. 18, hours after Leonard was stabbed. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, but that was upgraded to first-degree murder when Leonard died.
Harvey’s next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 28. She remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.