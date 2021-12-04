It was a comeback for the ages.
Down by 14 points with less than a minute and a half to go, East Tennessee State rallied for a most unlikely 32-31 win over Kennesaw State in second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs Saturday afternoon at Greene Stadium.
Tyler Riddell threw two touchdowns in the final 1:28 and the winning 2-point conversion to Nate Adkins with 35 seconds left.
Riddell hit Will Huzzie on a 12-yard touchdown with 1:28 left. After the Bucs recovered an onside kick, he found Quay Holmes on a 4-yard TD with 35 seconds left. Then, ETSU coach Randy Sanders made the gutsy call to go for the game-winning score.
“We had momentum and we were a little beat up on defense,” Sanders said. “It’s a hard offense to stop. I felt like if we got in a battle of matching scores at the 25-yard line, not that we couldn’t have won it that way, I just felt like our best odds were us trying to win it that way.”
Adkins added, “I was surprised we were going for two. We’ve practiced that play all year. There’s another week of football. It's a dream come true.”
Kennesaw State linebacker Evan Thompson wasn’t surprised that ETSU decided to go for the win.
“They have the two great running backs and a great tight end,” he said. “We knew it was going to be No. 44 (Adkins). It was a great play call with the defense we ran.”
The Bucs (11-1) set a record for wins in a single season, topping the mark set by the 1969 and 1996 teams. They will play North Dakota State (12-1), an eight-time national champion at the FCS level and a 38-7 winner over Southern Illinois, in the quarterfinal round.
Kennesaw State (11-2) appeared to have the game in hand after scoring on its first four possessions of the second half.
“We felt like we were in a good place and had all the momentum,” Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. “It just shows how quick the thing can turn on you.”
After scoring on the opening possession of the second half, the Bucs went three-and-out the next three times they had the ball. They gained 18 yards on nine plays. It wasn’t until the drive with Huzzie’s touchdown that the Bucs scored again.
Kennesaw’s backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy entered the game in the first quarter after an injury to starter Xavier Shepherd. He rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and completed 6-of-14 passes for 125 yards and two more touchdowns.
Holmes was the Bucs’ leader in both rushing and receiving. He had 88 yards on 13 carries to go over 1,500 yards for the season. He was even more productive in the passing game, totaling seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Adkins nearly matched him with seven catches for 94 yards. His total included a pair of huge first-down catches on the winning drive. Adkins had one spectacular grab falling backward toward the sideline at the Owls' 9-yard line.
“They were letting us throw it all over. The seams were open and we kept attacking,” Adkins said. “Everyone was making plays for us to come back. I just went up and got it.”
FIRST-HALF RECAP
Playing a scoreless first quarter, the Bucs broke the stalemate when Holmes took a Riddell screen pass, broke through a couple of Kennesaw arm tackles and raced for a 34-yard touchdown.
Kennesaw State quickly answered. Murphy found a wide-open Iaan Cousin in the middle of the field, who sprinted for a 50-yard touchdown.
The Bucs responded with a drive down to the 29. Tyler Keltner booted a 47-yard field goal to give ETSU a 10-7 lead with 3:27 left in the half. The Owls were driving for the tying or go-ahead score when the Bucs forced a fumble that Zach West recovered at the Kennesaw 18.
SECOND-HALF FIREWORKS
Holmes broke five tackles on his way to a 31-yard touchdown to cap off ETSU’s opening drive of the second half and a 17-7 lead.
Kennesaw State put points on the scoreboard its next four possessions.
Murphy hit Glover, who raced to a 22-yard touchdown to cut the lead to three. Murphy capped off a 55-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper on the Owls’ next possession. It gave Kennesaw its first lead of the game, 21-17 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.
The Owls added to the lead in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run by Murphy and a 45-yard field goal by Nathan Robinson. It set the stage for the Bucs’ whirlwind comeback with seldom-used tight end Tim Stayskal recovering the onside kick to give ETSU a chance to win.
After the winning conversion, the ETSU defense had the task to stop a Kennesaw offense, which had piled up 457 yards.
“We knew it was time to linebacker up and play defense,” said Jared Folks, who led the Bucs with nine tackles. “Thirty-five seconds is a lot of time. We had to make sure we were assignment sound and no one got behind us. We had to do our part, do our jobs.”