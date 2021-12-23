ELIZABETHTON —
COVID-19
Many of the top news stories of the year in Elizabethton and Carter County had something in common with the many of the top stories from the rest of the world: the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the community.
Both Carter County and Elizabethton had many offices had public access restricted or closed for a part of the year. Many businesses and restaurants were closed or had the number of patrons allowed inside the business restricted. Many businesses expanded public access through other measures, such as more home deliveries or drive-in services.
Governments also found new ways to provide access to citizens even when public meetings were restricted. Instead of meeting at the courthouse or city hall, government representatives came together virtually on Zoom and other Internet meeting platforms which allowed the public to not only witness the meetings but provide input into the proceedings.
Schools also transformed their operation during this time, with expanded Internet-based classes. Carter County schools faced a particular challenge because there were several areas in the most mountainous sections of the county without Internet access. The school district worked with having schools in those sections serve as Internet hubs and providing wi-fi signals in the school parking lots and with distributing personal hot spots to families in these regions. The schools also worked to distribute free school lunches during this time when school cafeterias were not open.
Economic impact
With the pandemic causing more people to stay home and others to avoid crowded locations, some businesses were forced to close and more shoppers resorted to shopping on Internet.
Since Tennessee local governments depend on sales tax for much of their revenue, there was concern on the impact of this change in the economy would impact local government budgets.
Elizabethton was one local government that was especially concerned. The city had a brand new finance director, Preston Cobb. He said the city’s solution was to play it safe by adopting an especially lean budget for the year.
“We wanted to avoid any self-inflicted problems by going with a real lean budget,” Cobb said. He and the city council members anticipated a sparse revenue stream from sales tax. Spending for the year was cut back to meet the lean expectations.
Cobb said it turned out that people continued to go to the grocery store and buy at Lowe’s, while they did purchase more online. With the sales tax not declining as much as it had been feared, Cobb said the city’s finances came out of the fiscal year in much stronger shape after the lean year.
Workforce Development Complex
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Director of Carter County Schools Tracy McAbee, and other county government leaders worked on transforming the Workforce Development Complex into a hub for centralizing the county’s continuing technical education and expanding the educational opportunities of nearby Northeast Community College and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
The local leaders kept state officials informed of their plans and pointed out how those plans coincided with Gov. Bill Lee’s stated plans for education. Their efforts culminated with a trip to Nashville on Aug. 12, where the local leaders presented blueprints and diagrams of their plans to the governor and state education leaders.
The governor then included a stop at the Workforce Development Complex during a trip to Northeast Tennessee on Nov. 30. Woodby escorted Lee through the 50-year-old building and discussed the transformation that she and the local officials hope to accomplish if a $20 million state grant can be obtained.
That would include centralized career technical education for all four of the county’s high schools; a dual enrollment partnership between the four high schools and Northeast State and TCAT-Elizabethton.
After the tour, Lee held a short press conference in which he said “What I saw here was collaboration and partnership with TCAT, Northeast State, the Carter County School System, and community leaders all coming together to provide opportunities for the people in this community. That is what happens when people work together and this community is working together to provide opportunities for young people and for adults.”
Lee said that he has seen an increase in career technical education across the state since he introduced his Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program. He said he wanted to provide the opportunity for more people who have the talents to use their hands to be given the skills needed. Lee said that beyond helping individuals, the increased opportunities to develop skills is making Tennessee a more attractive state for business and industry to expand or relocate.
Elizabethton Police Department
Several years of planning and acquisition of adjoining parcels of property came together this year with the opening of the Elizabethton Police Department’s new headquarters.
The complex includes the renovated original police department building at 525 E. F Street. This once served as the public entrance to the police department, but the entrance has now been sealed. An adjoining section, which once held the dental office of Dr. George Zorawski has been made a part of the facility.
The biggest change was just to the west, at 511 E. F St., which was once the Ritchie’s Furniture warehouse. This two-story brick structure has been transformed from warehouse to office building, with the public access on the first floor.
The renovations will mean the various departments that have been scattered to other city-owned buildings, such as the Criminal Investigations Division, which was located in the basement of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, will now be located together in the police department headquarters.
The next construction effort for the police department will be to rebuild the firing range in Sugar Hollow. That will be accomplished through an agreement with the engineers of the 357th Engineer Support Company of the 844th Engineer. Battalion of the United States Army Reserves.
Benfield guilty on lesser charge
Among its other impacts on the community, the Covid-19 Pandemic also ended most jury trials for the past year and a half. The need for social distancing made it difficult to confine a jury into the close quarters of the jury box and deliberation room. There were many other challenges including the travel of witnesses that made it difficult to hold trials during the year.
One trial that did take place was the first-degree murder trial of Chad Anthony Benfield in the death of 89-year-old Mary Nolen. The trial took place on the first week of December and the jury found Benfield not guilty of first degree murder, but did find him guilty of two counts of the lesser included offense of criminally negligent homicide, a lesser included offense.
Benfield had been accused of entering Nolen’s home on July 13, 2017 and raping and beating her. Nolen was found by her family in bed the next morning and was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where she died two weeks later. Benfield’s DNA was found on Nolen’s body but Benfield’s attorney, Chris Byrd, said his client and Nolen were neighbors and the DNA could have been transferred between them by a pet dog.
“This was obviously a compromise verdict,” defense attorney Chris Byrd said when asked by the Johnson City Press about the verdict. He said it was obviously much better for his client than a life sentence a first degree murder charge could have brought. “Its a Class E felony, which means he is subject to a sentence of a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years.” The jury also assessed a fine of $3,000 on each of the two convictions.
Judge Lisa Rice scheduled a sentencing hearing for Benfield on the afternoon of Feb. 14. Rice will also consider two other charges against Benfield that are still pending, which are sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Horne said the state of South Carolina also wants Benfield. He said Benfield has already served a 17 year sentence in South Carolina on several counts of burglary. Horne said he is now wanted in South Carolina on violation of parole. Benfield allegedly violated his parole by leaving South Carolina and moving to Tennessee.